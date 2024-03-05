The Bistro on the Boulevard is an American restaurant that executes elevated, seasonal, modern American cuisine. Our menu celebrates the bounties of Southwest Michigan and we strive to support local and regional farmers and producers.
Our goal is simple; we aim to pair great food with great drink and friendly yet refined service.
At The Bistro we accomplish all of this against the backdrop of an established building in charming St. Joseph MI, with the restaurant being transformed into a beautiful, bustling American Bistro.
EXECUTIVE CHEF CHERYL BERNACCHI
Executive Chef Cheryl Bernacchi began her culinary training with the American Culinary Federation apprenticeship program. She has worked in all aspects of the restaurant and food service industry up to and including being owner/executive chef of her own restaurant Sauté. She has also served as consultant and executive chef for numerous other venues with a continued emphasis on the freshest and highest quality ingredients available.
Chef Bernacchi's passion is to integrate the bountiful local ingredients by partnering with local farmers & producers. This, along with her devotion to culinary traditions, influences her style of “Seasonal, Modern American Cuisine”. She looks forward to introducing you to a one of a kind experience that can only be found at The Bistro on The Boulevard in Southwest Michigan.
The Bistro is the best restaurant in Saint Joseph Period. If you are from out of town or a local it is a MUST stop. If you are a foodie like me, this is the place. To my knowledge, the breakfast staff is different from the dinner staff. My experience is based on the dining staff.
Chef Cheryl is a culinary wizard! She creates a new specials menu every month. Kyler is the in-house sommelier who can find the perfect pairing for any menu item. Anne is our favorite waitress who takes the time to make you feel special. I have had an extremely positive experience with all the staff from the front of the house to the back.
You can't go wrong with any fish dish, it will always be accompanied by an elegant sauce. There are typically 5 or so available from Monkfish to Sea Bass. Currently Antelope and Veal are on the specials menu and both are incredible. The Scallops, Frito meso, and fried cauliflower appetizers are a must! This is the place that deserves appetizer, entree, and dessert.
You can't go wrong with anything on the menu and I guarantee one visit will lead to more.
This food is the BEST in michigan! This is my favorite restaurant to dine at as the Chef has the most amazing skills and the only close comparison was in Las Vegas.
This is fine dining unlike anything in the area. Entrees are unequaled locally and on a par with “big city” dining. Must have an experienced chef in the kitchen! Wait staff ver knowledgeable, friendly and efficient.