The Bistro on the Boulevard is an American restaurant that executes elevated, seasonal, modern American cuisine. Our menu celebrates the bounties of Southwest Michigan and we strive to support local and regional farmers and producers.

Our goal is simple; we aim to pair great food with great drink and friendly yet refined service.





At The Bistro we accomplish all of this against the backdrop of an established building in charming St. Joseph MI, with the restaurant being transformed into a beautiful, bustling American Bistro.









EXECUTIVE CHEF CHERYL BERNACCHI

Executive Chef Cheryl Bernacchi began her culinary training with the American Culinary Federation apprenticeship program. She has worked in all aspects of the restaurant and food service industry up to and including being owner/executive chef of her own restaurant Sauté. She has also served as consultant and executive chef for numerous other venues with a continued emphasis on the freshest and highest quality ingredients available.





Chef Bernacchi's passion is to integrate the bountiful local ingredients by partnering with local farmers & producers. This, along with her devotion to culinary traditions, influences her style of “Seasonal, Modern American Cuisine”. She looks forward to introducing you to a one of a kind experience that can only be found at The Bistro on The Boulevard in Southwest Michigan.