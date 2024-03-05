PARKVIEW EAST

Offering 567 sq. ft. (21’ x 27’) of space, Parkview East can accommodate up to 37 people. The perfect space to meet the needs of small to medium-sized groups, Park view East is located on the lower level of the hotel and is designed with meetings in mind. Audiovisual equipment is already installed and the walls can be used as bulletin boards for brainstorming.





WITH CATERING: $200

WITHOUT CATERING: $300