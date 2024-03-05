Catering & Events
LIBRARY
This private room located on the first floor, adjacent to
the Lobby, features wood accents and large windows
overlooking Lake Michigan. Offering 480 sq. ft. (20’ x 24’) of space accommodating up to 32 people, the Library provides a relaxing atmosphere with bookshelves along one wall and French doors opening to a private terrace facing Lake Bluff Park.
WITH CATERING: $300
WITHOUT CATERING: $400
PARKVIEW WEST
Offering 1000 sq. ft. (20’ x 50’) of space accommodating
up to 49 people, Park View West is our most spacious private room on the lower level featuring garden-view windows that face the west. Parkview West is a fabulous room for medium- to large-sized meetings. Quality audiovisual equipment is already installed in Park View West, and the walls can also be used as bulletin boards for brainstorming.
WITH CATERING: $250
WITHOUT CATERING: $350
PARKVIEW EAST
Offering 567 sq. ft. (21’ x 27’) of space, Parkview East can accommodate up to 37 people. The perfect space to meet the needs of small to medium-sized groups, Park view East is located on the lower level of the hotel and is designed with meetings in mind. Audiovisual equipment is already installed and the walls can be used as bulletin boards for brainstorming.
WITH CATERING: $200
WITHOUT CATERING: $300