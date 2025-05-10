Bistro on the Boulevard
Featured Items
SNACKS & SHARES
HOT HONEY CAULIFLOWER
Panko Encrusted • Serrano Honey • Scallions • Blue Cheese Mousse$13.00
CHILI RUBBED SHRIMP
Grilled • Smoky Chili Rub • Lemon Aioli$2.50
TUNA TATAKI
Black Pepper & Toasted Sesame Encrusted Yellowtail • Yuzu • White Soy • Jicama • Charred Avocado • Wasabi Aioli$23.00
BISTRO TAPAS PLATE
Delice De Cremiers Triple Creme • Prosciutto • Tomato Jam • Spiced Almonds • Olives • Warm Baguette$22.00
FRITTO MISTO
Light Tempura • Calamari • Shrimp • Bay Scallops • Fresno Chili • Mangos • Asparagus • Scallions • Yuzu Aioli$24.00
SEA SCALLOPS
Petite Fregola • Spring Pea Mousse • Mushroom Duxelle • Morel Mushroom Sauce$25.00
HUMBOLDT FOG BRÛLÉE
Cypress Grove Goat Cheese • Capicola • Honeycomb • Crostini$21.00
CACIO E PEPE BROCCOLINI
White Beans • Fresno Chilies • Burrata • Parmesan • Black Pepper$18.00
BRIE & ARTICHOKE DIP
Melted Brie • Parmesan • Artichokes • Tomatoes • Roasted Shallots • Toast Points$16.00
CRAB MELT
Lump Crab • Assorted Cheeses • Bell Peppers • Dill • Sourdough Toast Points$18.00
BREAD SERVICE
Assorted Warm Baguettes • Salted • Whipped Butter • Bistro Tomato Jam$7.00
DUCK RILLETTE
Duck Confit • Roasted Garlic • Shallots • Cognac • Apricot-Cherry Mostarda • Whole Grain Mustard • Cornichons • Crostini$16.00
HAMACHI
Sushi Grade Seared Hamachi • Cucumber • Sweet Pepper • Scallions • Cilantro • Bok Choy • Radicchio • Citrus • Aji Panca Vinaigrette$18.00
SALADS
HOUSE SALAD
Seasonal Greens • Sweet Grape Tomatoes • Parmesan Crisps • Red Wine Vinaigrette$7.00
ENERGIZER SALAD
Seasonal Greens • Edamame • Pepitas • Sunflower Seeds • Shredded Carrots • Goat Cheese • Dried Cherries • Sweet Grape Cherry Tomatoes • Diced Red Onions • Cashews • Red Wine Vinaigrette$20.00
CHICKEN COBB
Chili Rubbed • Grilled Chicken Thigh • Slab Bacon • Avocado • Jammy Eggs •Cherry Tomatoes • Frisée • Mustard Vinaigrette$21.00
STEAK SALAD
Grilled Beef Tenders • Baby Spinach • Red Onion • Crimini Mushrooms • Cherrywood Smoked Bacon • Jammy Eggs • Whipped Nettle Cheese • Classic Vinaigrette$20.00
WEDGE SALAD
Iceberg • Italian Sun-Dried Cherry Tomatoes • Scallions • Brown Sugar Cured Pork Belly • Cured Egg Yolk • Blue Cheese Dressing$23.00
BISTRO CAESAR
Emerald Greens • Black Pepper & Parmesan Crouton • Fire Roasted Tomatoes • Shaved Parmesan • Creamy Parmesan Dressing$17.00
ENTRÉES
HALIBUT
Chili-Honey Glaze • Israeli Couscous • Sautéed Spinach • Charred Lime Beurre Blanc$40.00
PAPPARDELLE
House Made Pasta • Wild Mushrooms • Morels • Grand Noir Blue Cheese • Truffle Butter$38.00
BLACKENED CATFISH
Mango Salsa • Citrus Beurre Blanc • Lemon Infused Mashed Potatoes$21.00
LAMB LOIN
Herb Marinated & Grilled • Melted Leeks • Fregola Pasta • Mellage Goat Cheese • Port Wine Cherry Demi-Glacé$46.00
SEA BASS
Shishitos • Daikon • Wild Mushrooms • Baby Bok Choy • Yuzu Kosho Sauce$45.00
IBERICO PORK PLUMA
Beautifully Marbled Cut of Meat from the Neck, Marinated & Grilled, Spring Vegetable Croquettes, Local Honey, Roasted Poblano Chimichurri$42.00
WALLEYE
Sautéed Filet • Smashed Red Potatoes w/ Peas & Pearl Onions • Dill Beurre Blanc$28.00
ROAST CHICKEN
Green Circle Roasted Half Chicken • Calabrian Chili Butter • Pomme & Brie Purée • Asparagus • Cognac Peppercorn Sauce$38.00
STEAK FRITES
Beef Tenderloin Medallions • Herb Butter • Crispy Fries$45.00
BISTRO VEGGIE BOWL
Fondant Potatoes, Asparagus, Spring Peas, Caulilini, Carrots, Wild Mushrooms, Ramps, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes , Lentils Sauce Jaqueline$27.00
PACCHERI PASTA
Sea Scallops • Black Tiger Shrimp • Sweet Bell Peppers • Longanisa • Scallions • Queso Iberico • Romesco$40.00
TOURNEDOS ROSSINI
Filet Medallions • Foie Gras • Roasted Fingerlings • Veg Du Jour • French Crostini • Truffle Tremor Cheese • Madeira Truffle Sauce$55.00
ELK
Herb Marinated Chops • Roasted Fingerling • Tomato • Haricot Vert • Spinach & Fava Bean Medley • Cauliflower Mousse • Port Wine Cherry Demi-Glacé$45.00
ANTELOPE
Grilled Loin, Potato Gnocchi, Rapini Smoked Onion Soubise$55.00
PRIME FILET
8 oz Center Cut Prime Filet - Sliced for Sharing • Potato Croquettes • Creme Fraiche • Arugula • Cognac Peppercorn Sauce$64.00
PRIME RIBEYE
22 oz Prime Ribeye • Porcini Butter Infused Potato Pave • Veg Du Jour • Roasted Shallot Bordelaise$72.00
RED GROUPER
Wild Filet, Local Sweet Corn, Sakura Tomatoes, Cana de Cabra Goat Cheese Cilantro, Fresnos, Shallots Roasted Heirloom Tomato Sauce$40.00
SANDWICHES
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
Grilled Breast • Pickled Onions • Jicama • Cilantro & Cucumber Salad • Smoked Gouda • Spicy Mayo • Crisp Lettuce • Artisan Roll$17.00
STEAK SANDWICH
Shaved Parmesan • Red Onion • Arugula • Creamy Parmesan Dressing * French Baguette Calabrian Chili Chimichurri$23.00
BISTRO BURGER
8 oz Prime • Caramelized Onions • House Cured Pickles • White American • Bacon Aioli • Potato Bun$17.00
CLASSIC BURGER
American Cheese$15.00
GRILLED SHRIMP SANDWICH
Chili Rubbed Shrimp • Fire Roasted Tomatoes • Pancetta • Lemon Aioli • Crisp Lettuce • Ciabatta Roll$18.00
STEAK SANDWICH
Shaved Parmesan • Red Onion • Arugula • Creamy Parmesan Dressing * French Baguette Calabrian Chili Chimichurri